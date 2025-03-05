Meghan Markle’s show to mark the end of Sussexes’ Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, finally premiered on Tuesday after being delayed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

However, the Duchess of Sussex could not impress British media with her show and ended up receiving harsh criticism.

In a scathing attack, the Guardian’s review labelled the “pointless” and suggested it could mark the end of the Sussexes’ Netflix deal.

“Kiss the Netflix deal goodbye! With Love, Meghan is so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show,” the headline of the review read.

Critic Stuart Heritage called it a “gormless lifestyle filler,” and noted that it is third consecutive disappointment from Meghan and Prince Harry’s partnership with the streaming giant following Polo and the Heart Of Invictus documentary.

Heritage penned that the show was about “a woman filling children’s party bags with seeds and manuka honey.”

He added that it was “sort of gormless lifestyle filler that, had it been made by the BBC, would be used to bulk out episodes of Saturday Kitchen.”

Giving the show just two stars, The Telegraph described it as an “exercise in narcissism.”

“It is, to put it kindly, insane,” branding it an “exercise in narcissism, filled with extravagant brunches, celebrity pals and business plugs.”