Kate Middleton kicks plan to bring Prince Harry back to the UK in gear amid ‘As Ever' launch

By
Web Desk
March 05, 2025

Kate Middleton has been chewing out her husband these days and it’s all because of her attempts at reconnecting with Prince Harry.

An inside source brought this information to light, during their interview with Closer magazine.

In a conversation with the outlet they explained that right now “Kate is desperate for the brothers to make peace and find a way that Harry can come back into the fold.”

Because when Kate initially invited him to come during their Valentines getaway, “Harry thought the privacy of Mustique would be perfect, but he felt knocked back by William’s response when he flew back to the US,” as the prince was quoted as being ‘frosty’ during the entire thing.

However, “Kate was a little more subdued when Harry left” on the other hand, and even made “it clear how torn she felt between wanting to reconcile with Harry and being happy he came and of course, her loyalty and love for William.”

Before concluding the source also added, “After Harry’s visit she told William that ‘enough is enough’ and that he really has to try to work towards forgiving his brother. If the last year has taught her anything, it’s that life is too short.”

