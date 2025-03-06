Meghan Markle told Netflix ‘is not commissioning' new deal with her

Meghan Markle is called out for living in a make belief world as she portrays extravagance on her new show.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is presenting her hosting and cooking skills in show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ is told real people ‘do not live’ like her.

Commenting upon Meghan’s show is former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, who mocks the first episode of the series where the Duchess welcomes her friend, Daniel.

“Daniel, who just loved everything, reminded us how Meghan’s side hustle when she was filming Suits was a lifestyle blog called the Tig,” Edwards tells The Sun.

With Love, Meghan is just a beautifully shot version of The Tig.

He added: “But the dialogue was just weird. I lost count of how many times Daniel gushed that Meghan was ‘amazing’ – and asked ‘why can no one present peas like you?’”

“While Meghan, who ‘did the heavy lifting by baking a cake’ told Daniel, ‘you zested that lemon so beautifully’.”

He then mocked: “Who makes their own candles?”

“Most people have so little time to spare they just buy them down the shops. Nice try Meghan but I cannot see Netflixcommissioning another series.

With love, Arthur,” the photographer said in conclusion.