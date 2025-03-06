Meghan Markle sees things going from bad to worse leaving Netflix with no choice

 
Web Desk
March 06, 2025

Meghan Markle has reportedly left Netflix with absolutely no choice when it comes to taking over from her, given her past attempts to use things like the Californian wildfires as a photo-op.

News into this has been brought to light by an inside source who recently spoke to Woman’s’Day about everything.

Per their findings, Meghan doesn’t trust anyone, not even her Netflix handlers at the moment and its come after King Charles awarded Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos, among others, a Commander of The British Empire (CBE) honors for ‘significant ’contributions to the UK entertainment industry.

And, “things have gone from bad to worse and Netflix have taken over the marketing of her show.”

“To be fair, they had no choice after she and Harry used the LA fires for a photo op, but Meghan’s convinced it goes much deeper and it’s not impossible for Charles to be pulling strings from across the pond,” the source concluded by admitting. 

