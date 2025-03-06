Meghan Markle’s ‘outdated’ show is ‘dystopian nightmare for feminists’

Meghan Markle has landed in trouble ever since she dropped her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan as critics calls it a “dystopian nightmare for feminists.”

The controversial show has been labelled as “fake” and “outdated,” with a body language expert slamming the Duchess of Sussex for undermining feminism.

Speaking with The Sun, body language expert Judi James said the show portrays Markle in a domestic role while Prince Harry attends events.

"Meghan’s show should be renamed ‘LOVE ME – MEGHAN’ as the overriding visual narrative looks set on showcasing the adorability and undiluted sweetness of the Duchess of Sussex," the expert said.

She added, “Meghan’s unreality show is also a dystopian nightmare for feminists, a glimpse of how women might have looked had we never got the vote and been consigned to a Jane Austen world of sprigged cotton and flower arranging, where survival meant marrying rich and entertaining the locals.

“Harry’s Polo series looked like the Jilly Cooper macho-world alternative. Thanks to Meghan, we now know what the wives do while the men are off competing on horseback.”

She further targeted Meghan’s cheerful personality, claiming that it follows old-fashioned ideas of what a perfect woman should be like.

“Meghan’s performance resurrects the word ‘bubbly’ that was once seen as the prime compliment for any woman in the workplace pre-Thatcher,” Judi said.

“Even cutting a raspberry in two for her children’s breakfast platter is seen in a ‘fun’ light."