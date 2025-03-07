Lady Gaga fails to recall a moment with Ariana Grande

Laga Gaga has a blurry memory of most occasions, like the 2020 MTV VMAs.

The Grammy-winning singer, 38, was responding to fans during a Little Monster Press Conference in NYC on February 27 as she teamed up with Spotify.

When asked about a moment she shared with Ariana Grande during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga struggled to recall the specifics.

"I don’t know [what I said]! It was probably something very silly, because we’re very silly when we’re together," she said while still surprised at the specific question.

Gaga, however, went on to assure the fan that she would get back with an answer soon.

"I will watch it back, and I will write you an apology, and I will try to remember," she said at the Spotify event. "I’m going to ask [Ariana], she might remember."

The moment in question was from Gaga's medley performance of her Chromatica album tracks 911, Rain on Me, and Stupid Love at the awards show. She was joined by Grande for the second song and in between the performance she looked at Grande and seemingly said something to the singer.

Gaga also informed fans "there will probably be" a tour in support of her upcoming Mayhem album "coming soon."

Mayhem—featuring the singles Die with a Smile, Disease, and Abracadabra—will be released on March 7.