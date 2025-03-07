 
Geo News

Nicolas Cage's son Weston shares major relationship update with Jenifer Alexa

Nicolas Cage's son Weston makes surprising revelation about major relationship update with girlfriend Jenifer Alexa

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Nicolas Cages son Weston shares major relationship update with Jenifer Alexa
Nicolas Cage's son Weston shares major relationship update with Jenifer Alexa

Weston Coppola Cage, the 34-year-old son of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, is engaged to his girlfriend, Jenifer Alexa Canter. 

The musician shared the news on Thursday, March 6, expressing his deep devotion to his fiancée.

In regards to this, Weston told People, "Jenifer is my first love, my only love, and my last. She is the love of my life, and I am committed to her forever."

Moreover, Weston described their relationship as a "God-given divine phenomenon," while adding, "We look forward to changing the world and making our legacy."

Additionally, the engagement came just months after Weston went public with their romance in November 2024, referring to Canter as his “twin flame” and declaring his love for her “beyond mortal comprehension.”

Before his relationship with Canter, Weston had been married three times. His previous marriages were to musician Nikki Williams (2011–2012), Danielle Cage (2013–2016), with whom he shares two sons, and Hila Cage Coppola (2018–2024), with whom he welcomed twin daughters.

Furthermore, Weston, Nicolas Cage’s eldest son with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, has recently made headlines for legal troubles.

In July 2024, he was arrested on a felony assault charge following an incident involving Fulton, who later sued Cage, alleging he ignored Weston's mental health issues. 

It is worth mentioning that Cage’s legal team denied any responsibility for his son's actions.

Meghan Markle receives support amid mounting backlash over new show
Meghan Markle receives support amid mounting backlash over new show
Kelly Ripa reveals how she got husband Mark Consuelos to confess love first
Kelly Ripa reveals how she got husband Mark Consuelos to confess love first
Meghan Markle's fears about 2020 US move heighten: ‘Am I cursed?'
Meghan Markle's fears about 2020 US move heighten: ‘Am I cursed?'
Twiggy goes unfiltered on documentary about her after watching first time
Twiggy goes unfiltered on documentary about her after watching first time
Kate Hudson hints at having more kids: ‘Can't imagine being done'
Kate Hudson hints at having more kids: ‘Can't imagine being done'
Lady Gaga fails to recall a moment with Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga fails to recall a moment with Ariana Grande
Timeline of Gene Hackman and wife's mummification comes to light
Timeline of Gene Hackman and wife's mummification comes to light
Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset
Khloe Kardashian denies surgery rumors while flaunting birthday corset