Nicolas Cage's son Weston shares major relationship update with Jenifer Alexa

Weston Coppola Cage, the 34-year-old son of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, is engaged to his girlfriend, Jenifer Alexa Canter.

The musician shared the news on Thursday, March 6, expressing his deep devotion to his fiancée.

In regards to this, Weston told People, "Jenifer is my first love, my only love, and my last. She is the love of my life, and I am committed to her forever."

Moreover, Weston described their relationship as a "God-given divine phenomenon," while adding, "We look forward to changing the world and making our legacy."

Additionally, the engagement came just months after Weston went public with their romance in November 2024, referring to Canter as his “twin flame” and declaring his love for her “beyond mortal comprehension.”

Before his relationship with Canter, Weston had been married three times. His previous marriages were to musician Nikki Williams (2011–2012), Danielle Cage (2013–2016), with whom he shares two sons, and Hila Cage Coppola (2018–2024), with whom he welcomed twin daughters.

Furthermore, Weston, Nicolas Cage’s eldest son with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton, has recently made headlines for legal troubles.

In July 2024, he was arrested on a felony assault charge following an incident involving Fulton, who later sued Cage, alleging he ignored Weston's mental health issues.

It is worth mentioning that Cage’s legal team denied any responsibility for his son's actions.