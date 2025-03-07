Tom Cruise attempting to woo already taken Ana De Armas?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked romance rumors back in February

Tom Cruise has reportedly set his eyes on actress Ana de Armas as his new love interest. But the actress is already in a relationship with lawyer Manuel Anido Cuesta who’s the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

This comes after Cruise and Ana were spotted dining out in London a day before Valentine’s Day, sparking rumors of a romance. However, the next day, the Blonde actress was back in Madrid with Cuesta, 27.

Now, an insider claims the Mission Impossible star has been taking Ana out and wants to woo her and make her his fourth bride.

A source told Radar Online: "Tom is convinced Ana is everything he's looking for in a partner and a phenomenal actress to boot. But she's still involved with Manuel, who's highly protective of her. So things could get messy."

The tipster warned: "Manuel isn't intimidated by Tom's fame. He'll definitely have something to say if Tom moves in any closer to Ana."

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's last marriage was with Katie Holmes, and the duo got divorced in 2012. They share a daughter, Suri.

Ana De Armas previously dated Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck for a year before their eventual breakup in 2021.