Does King Charles' deal with Apple Music involve money?

The Buckingham Palace on Friday announced a collaboration with Apple Music to To mark Commonwealth Day 2025.

A statement said, "The King’s Music Room’ is a celebration of music from across the Commonwealth chosen by His Majesty The King".

Recorded at Buckingham Palace, The King’s Music Room offers an exclusive insight into His Majesty's relationship with music from around the Commonwealth – including artists stretching from 1930s crooners to Afrobeats stars, as well as disco divas and reggae icons.

In his introductory remarks for the broadcast, The King says: “Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

The announcement regarding the collaboration left royal fans wondering whether it involves money.

The statement shared by the palace or the reports in the British media on the deal did not explicitly mention any financial involvement.

The initiative is part of the Commonwealth Day celebrations, and Apple Music is hosting the show on their platform. While it's likely that some financial arrangements were made, there's no public information available on this aspect.

The Royal Family often engages in charitable and cultural initiatives, and this collaboration might be part of such efforts.