Glastonbury faces criticism over Charli XCX slot clash

By
Web Desk
March 07, 2025

Glastonbury is facing criticism over the scheduling of Charli XCX’s highly anticipated performance at the event.

The event, no stranger to logistical challenges, will be having the recent BRIT Award winner headline the Other Stage on Saturday night, which has left the future audience question their safety at the festival.

Her performance is also clashing with that of Neil Young’s Pyramid Stage slot, which would create a rather evident musical contrast due to their styles, raising a fear of the venue becoming overcrowded.

Many fans have taken to social media to upload their concerns, calling this decision “dangerous” as it has the potential to lead to “failure in crowd control.”

“I can’t believe they put Neil Young as a headliner when Charli XCX was not only right there but already headlining another stage. Genuinely dangerous from a crowd management perspective to have her on a stage that small,” a fan wrote.

While another echoed the sentiment writing that this was “the worst Glastonbury scheduling decision” stating that this clash could lead to a “huge failure in crowd control scheduling.”

In response to the concerns, a spokesperson for Glastonbury told Metro, “As always, Glastonbury will have a robust, dynamic crowd management plan in place to protect the safety of its crowds, working closely with all the relevant authorities.”

