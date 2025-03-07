Madonna defends siding with Karla Sofia Gascon

Madonna stood her ground firmly in defending Karla Sofia Gascon, despite the controversy that surrounded the latter.

The Princess of Pop recently faced backlash from her fans after the Emilia Perez star revealed that Madonna had offered support despite Gascon’s past offensive tweets that resurfaced in January.

Defending her stance, the Material Girl hitmaker condemned America’s "lynch mob mentality" on Instagram.

"It breaks my heart to witness the pain of Trans-people who are not accepted by a society that fears them because they are different," Madonna wrote on her Instagram Story.

She continued, "How can we know what it feels like? Have we walked in their shoes?"

"The lynch mob mentality in this country is at an all-time high. The excitement people get from watching people go down or be silenced, be blacklisted is disturbing," she further mentioned.

The La Isla Bonita singer encouraged her fans to support each other instead of tearing one another down, writing, "The enjoyment we get from other people's pain is a sin."

"Humanity should put more time and effort into lifting people up and supporting anyone who is striving to be the better version of themselves!" she concluded.

For the unversed, Karla Sofia Gascon came under fire as many of her old tweets resurfaced on social media that were Islamophobic, that criticized the George Floyd case and shamed the diversity of awards culture.