Meghan Markle had career opportunity in UK before meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was offered a major role in the UK before meeting Prince Harry.

Former friend of the Duchess of Sussex shared on Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast that Meghan explored acting opportunities in the UK.

Nick Ede reveals that Meghan, who recently released the Netflix show With Love, Meghan, was keen to expand her career in the UK while starring in Suits.

"We actually became pretty good friends, we spent a lot of time together. She asked me to find her an agent. At the time she was going to be on Suits, she had three or four months where she could kind of do what she wanted to do," Nick said.

He went on to add, "She'd seen other celebrities go into the West End and offer them a short run. So she wanted to do that. So I took her around to see some agents."

However, Nick recalled the meeting with the agent, saying, "I won't name the agent who we took her to, but he was very pompous and he turned around to her and he said, 'Ah, I can't really imagine you on the West End stage, but you know David Hasselhoff?' And she was like, 'yeah, I know David Hasselhoff.' 'Well, he makes a lot of money in pantomime, and I can see you in pantomime.'"

Additionally, Nick reflected on their friendship while they lost touch, jokingly admitting, "I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end."

"But actually, we were messaging each other when she felt pretty bullied and Prince Harry put out that statement. We were messaging each other and I said, 'Look, I'm really glad you've got somebody who's actually supporting you.' She was like, 'that really means a lot.' Our friendship was a genuinely good friendship," he added.

Notably, Meghan Markle is currently making headlines with her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which has received mixed reviews from the viewers.