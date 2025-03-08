Country music star Levi Hummon gushes over wedding plans and fiancée

Levi Hummon gushes over wedding plans and fiancée

Country singer Levi Hummon is counting down the months to his wedding and already turning the excitement into music.

On the Wednesday, March 6 episode of the Diving In Deep with Sara Evans podcast, the 33-year-old musician shared that he is in "wedding mode" as he prepares to marry fiancée Kearsten Kochan.

Showcasing his excitement, Hummon said, “I’m getting married in 123 days. June 14."

He did not share many details but mentioned that it will be a destination wedding, quipping, "We're having a destination wedding with, like, close friends and family, but we're going down to Key Largo and just, yeah, it's gonna be amazing.”

"I'm honestly, like, the healthiest, happiest version of myself I've ever been and it's all because of this woman in my life. And I think of her and it just, like, honestly [makes me] a little bit emotional because she's just that level of amazing,” the Wedding Dress hitmaker admitted.

Moving forward, when asked about his music plans for 2025, Hummon informed that he has "four songs in my back pocket,” and one of them was written with Walker Hayes.

He also mentioned that after releasing his Bet On Me EP last year, his mind is still very focused on his personal life.

"I'm getting married in June so that's a huge priority for me in terms of my life. I'm definitely in wedding mode. But I think toward summer, early fall, we'll be looking toward some awesome [new music],” the Paying for It crooner mentioned.

For the unversed, he proposed to his fiancée in May 2024 and posted sweet pictures from their Nashville engagement on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Levi Hummon and Kearsten Kochan are set to tie the knot on June 14, 2025.