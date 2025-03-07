Lady Gaga breaks ‘new ground' with ‘Mayhem'

Lady Gaga just described how her latest album, Mayhem made her feel “really powerful.”

Releasing the album on March 7, the 38-year-old singer admitted feeling a pull towards dark energy for her first two records, The Fame Monster and Born This Way, but is certain that her latest tracks have broken "new ground."

As the Bad Romance singer discussed her album, Mayhem with Rolling Stone magazine, she said, “It was really powerful. Maybe the last four or so albums I’ve made, I moved away from that and tried some different things, but this was a return to those Gothic dreams.”

Gaga continued, “I wanted to traverse old ground while breaking new ground, which I think is hard to do. There are a few moments on the album where some people might say, ‘Oh, that reminds me of this,’ because I do have a style, but I made an effort musically to push myself to a new place.”

Further acknowledging how her album represents the characteristics of both chaos and resilience, Lady Gaga further told the outlet, "Mayhem, to me, is ultimately about resilience and also chaos. We need to be resilient through chaos. So, it’s both. I do think I explored more sonically with bitterness on this album in a way that maybe I didn’t with some of my earlier records."