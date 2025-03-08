Gene Hackman died a week after wife: reports

Investigation into Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's deaths has revealed the couple died seven days apart.

Authorities have revealed that both died of different causes, Betsy from hantavirus—a flu-like virus linked to rodent droppings—while Gene died from a combination of severe heart disease, high blood pressure, and advanced Alzheimer's disease, New Mexico's chief medical examiner Heather Jarrell confirmed to the press on Friday.

It is being speculated that the actor, 95, was possibly alone in the home with his dead wife, 65, for about a week.

"It is reasonable to conclude that Ms. Hackman passed first," said Jarrell.

Betsy's last outward communication was seemingly via email on February 11, said Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Meanwhile, Gene's pacemaker reported the last activity to be on February 17.

Jarell added that it is "reasonable to conclude" the Oscar-winning actor— who had no food in his stomach at the time of his death—died the following day. However, the investigators found no signs of dehydration.

The Hackmans were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26 in advanced states of decomposition after a room service staffer contacted a neighborhood security officer over no response from the couple. The officer called 911 when he saw the bodies through a window.

Gene was found in a mudroom of the house while Betsy was found dead in a bathroom near a space heater and scattered pills. The couple did not have any children together and lived with their dogs.

One of their dogs, Zinna, was also found dead in a crate inside a bathroom closet—only a few feet away from Betsy. The deceased dog's cause of death is still being probed while two other dogs were found healthy in the same residence.

No foul play or signs of carbon monoxide and gas were discovered.

Gene shared three kids Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 63, and Leslie, 58, with ex-wife Faye Maltese.