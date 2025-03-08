Trace Cyrus shockingly calls Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez' relationship ' nail in coffin'

Trace Cyrus has shared some advice to Benny Blanco related to his relationship with Selena Gomez.

Previously, Blanco told Interview outlet that he fears that Gomez might leave him and said, "I’m so scared she’s just going to wake up and be like, 'What? No.'"

The lovebirds have been dating for over a year and announced their engagement in December 2024.

Following this, Trace Cyrus took to his Instagram account to penned his thoughts upon their relationship.

“Nail in the coffin for the relationship,” the Miley Cyrus brother wrote in his story. “He spoke it into existence. While openly admitting he thinks she's too good for him."

"Men don’t have to be attractive to be with a beautiful woman. They just need to have confidence," the 36-year-old singer continued.

"I don’t know Benny personally but I love him as a producer and have watched every podcast he’s done,” he lauded. “Love his personality.”

“And in my view she’s just as lucky to be with him as he is with her. That’s the mindset he needs if the relationship is going to last," the Shake It singer added.

"Confidence is key as a man and unfortunately women think they want to be put on a pedestal but as soon as you act like they are superior in the relationship they start to lose respect," he wrote before signing off.