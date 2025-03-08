Meghan Trainor breaks silence over new look

Meghan Trainor just shared her latest look after getting new breast augmentation.

The 31-year-old singer revealed that she underwent breast augmentation and a lift, in an emotional note she penned on her official Instagram account.

Showcasing the results in a video, the NO hitmaker wrote, "I've always struggled with loving my boobs before I got them done," adding, "because they were never even, were always sagging my whole life."

"My breasts look fuller yet completely natural and they complement my body proportions beautifully," Meghan further mentioned.

"They're finally twin sisters and not distant cousins," she added.

Meghan, who is a mother to two sons, Riley, five and Barry, one, explained to her fans that she decided to undergo the surgery after having lost weight and finishing breastfeeding.

"I've been touring, working and mommying really hard, so recently I've decided to do something just for me," the Dear Future Husband hitmaker penned.

Her decision as well as honesty about the procedure was met with heartfelt support and love from her fans.

"I love how open you're being about this!!!" one commented.

While another added, "Way to be upfront and honest."