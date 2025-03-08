Amber Rose exposes dark secrets of Diddy's White Parties

Amber Rose recently revealed shocking details about what she witnessed at Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous White Parties.

On the Club Shay Shay podcast, the 41-year-old model and TV personality admitted that she has been to "every Puff party" since 2009 and claimed that she has never witnessed anything pertaining to a so-called “freak off.”

Rose said, “I have been to the party, the after party, the after-after party... and I have never seen none of that stuff.”

She explained, “If these freak offs are happening it's on a completely different day than the actual Puff parties. It's not that day, because every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time. He's got his Ciroq, he's in the DJ booth, he's the host of the party. I will say that.”

“But that's not to say that it does not happen or invalidate people on that... but I do think it's a different day that I'm just not invited to. I don't know,” the Dancing with the Stars dancer stated.

However, Amber went on to confess that even though she never saw anything at the parties, Diddy "is an abuser,’ quipping, “One thing I do know about Puff is the fact that he is an abuser. He abused Cassie. We all saw the video. That is not okay.”

She referred to the video of Diddy violently attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

For the unversed, in May 2022, CNN shared a video from 2016 showing Diddy attacking Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles.

In the video, a man who looks like the Victory singer, wearing only a towel, punches Cassie, kicks her, and throws her to the floor.

In November 2023, Ventura settled a lawsuit against Diddy for an undisclosed amount in which she accused him of r**** and s*** trafficking.

It is pertinent to mention that the Last Night crooner has been in jail since his arrest last year on s*** trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.

Notably, Diddy has strongly denied all the accusations and pleaded not guilty when the charges were first filed.