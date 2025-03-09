 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite for film promotion amid feud rumors

Blake Lively expresses her real feelings after reuniting with Anna Kendrick at 'Another Simple Favor' premiere

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite for film promotion amid feud rumors
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite for film promotion amid feud rumors 

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunited on Friday for the premiere of Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated sequel to their 2018 film.

While Lively gushed about working with Kendrick again, rumors of tension between the two stars continue to circulate.

According to Daily Mail, Lively was seen interacting with fans at the event when she was asked about working with Kendrick, again. 

In regards to this, she responded before moving on, “Oh, it’s the best! I’m so happy."

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite for film promotion amid feud rumors

Despite her enthusiasm, the pair notably avoided taking solo photos together on the red carpet, with director Paul Feig standing between them in group shots.

Moreover, speculation about a rift between Lively and Kendrick has intensified in recent weeks, particularly after Kendrick made a cryptic comment at SXSW Film Festival, dodging a question about working with Lively again, as per the publication. 

Reports suggest Kendrick is frustrated that Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has overshadowed their film’s promotion.

Additionally, the outlet reported that the two actresses clashed over billing, leading to last-minute negotiations. 

Justin Baldoni brings new stance in ‘It Ends With Us' battle
Justin Baldoni brings new stance in ‘It Ends With Us' battle
Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blanco's birthday with sweet tribute
Selena Gomez marks beau Benny Blanco's birthday with sweet tribute
Bella Hadid celebrates ‘women of the world'
Bella Hadid celebrates ‘women of the world'
Justin Bieber says he has 'nothing to prove' amid health concerns
Justin Bieber says he has 'nothing to prove' amid health concerns
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker on why he initially dumped her
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's boyfriend Ken Urker on why he initially dumped her
Chris Pratt gets candid about deal he made with God
Chris Pratt gets candid about deal he made with God
Sarah Michelle Gellar pays birthday tribute to husband Freddie Prinze Jr
Sarah Michelle Gellar pays birthday tribute to husband Freddie Prinze Jr
Meghan Markle called out for not ‘chewing up' guests like staff video
Meghan Markle called out for not ‘chewing up' guests like staff