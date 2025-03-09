Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick reunite for film promotion amid feud rumors

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunited on Friday for the premiere of Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated sequel to their 2018 film.

While Lively gushed about working with Kendrick again, rumors of tension between the two stars continue to circulate.

According to Daily Mail, Lively was seen interacting with fans at the event when she was asked about working with Kendrick, again.

In regards to this, she responded before moving on, “Oh, it’s the best! I’m so happy."

Despite her enthusiasm, the pair notably avoided taking solo photos together on the red carpet, with director Paul Feig standing between them in group shots.

Moreover, speculation about a rift between Lively and Kendrick has intensified in recent weeks, particularly after Kendrick made a cryptic comment at SXSW Film Festival, dodging a question about working with Lively again, as per the publication.

Reports suggest Kendrick is frustrated that Lively’s ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has overshadowed their film’s promotion.

Additionally, the outlet reported that the two actresses clashed over billing, leading to last-minute negotiations.