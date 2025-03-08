 
Netflix 'Bridgerton' star teases new details about season 4

'Bridgerton' season 4 is expeced to premiere sometime around Christmas 2025 or Valentine's Day 2026

March 08, 2025

'Bridgerton' star teases new details about season 4

Simone Ashley recently shared what to expect in the fourth installment of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Simone teased, “I can say that I’m super excited for the world to see this season.”

While promoting her new rom com Picture This at its premiere, the 29-year-old actress added, “It just gets better and better.”

For those unversed, Simone Ashley joined the cast in season 2 as Bridgerton focused on Anthony Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey, finding love with Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Nonetheless, she kept further details under the wraps and shared that she was “not allowed” to reveal more as the series is still in production.

Moreover, the season 4 of the British regency era will display Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha in lead roles.

In conclusion, she disclosed that the show used intimacy coordinators to deliver sparks between the characters, “We treat them like choreographers. So everyone feels safe and everyone knows what to expect.”

The returning cast includes the entire Bridgerton clan, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, onathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

