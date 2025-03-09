Photo: Tom Cruise hated Brad Pitt's youthful 'Super Bowl' looks: Report

Tom Cruise is reportedly growing insecure of his Hollywood rival, Brad Pitt.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actor has been seething ever since Brad made headlines with his age defying charm, while Tom sparked plastic surgery rumours.

"Tom hated how Brad got all this fan praise for his youthful appearance in the Super Bowl ads while all he got was taunted for looking too plastic," a tipster tattled.

Reportedly, the former husband of Nicole Kidman has been doing extensive research on effective beauty products as he plans to “outshine” his horror movie co-star.

For the unversed, the rivalry between the duo dates back to 1994, when they starred together in Interview with The Vampire.

At that time, the 60-year-old iconic actor described working with the Mission Impossible star, an epiphany of realizing that the two are polar opposites, calling him as “North Pole” and himself as “South.”

In an earlier report it was established that Tom might reveal the real reason that caused beef between the two, an insider has spilled, “Even Brad Pitt won’t be safe because Tom is ready to talk about what it was really like when they worked together on Interview with a Vampire.”