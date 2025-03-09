 
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere

March 09, 2025

Jenna Ortega made a striking appearance at the SXSW premiere of her upcoming comedy-horror film Death of a Unicorn in Austin, Texas. 

The Wednesday star turned heads in a plaid brown blazer and trousers, paired with a cranberry-colored button-up shirt and matching tie. 

According to Daily Mail, she completed her ensemble with platform black heels, adding a touch of elegance to her red carpet look.

Moreover, her dark hair was styled in a sleek side-parted ponytail, while her makeup complemented her outfit, featuring warm tones on her eyelids, cheeks, and lips.

Per the publication, Ortega stars in the film alongside Paul Rudd, who also attended the premiere in a light gray suit, white shirt, and dark shoes. 

While speaking about their on-screen dynamic, Ortega shared that the two bonded quickly before filming. 

Rudd humorously added, "Fortunately, we had the experience. Jenna is a daughter in real life, and I’m a dad! We hit it off right away."

Additionally, Death of a Unicorn follows a father-daughter duo who accidentally run over a unicorn on their way to a retreat, only to have the mythical creature’s healing properties exploited by a billionaire. 

The film also features Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant, all of whom attended the event.

Furthermore, other stars, including Poulter in a black leather jacket and Leoni in a blue blouse, also made stylish appearances at the premiere.

