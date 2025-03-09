 
Geo News

King Charles releases statement after major snub to Kate Middleton: 'test of time'

The palace also shared photo of Duchess Sophie

By
Web Desk
|

March 09, 2025

King Charles releases statement after snub to Kate Middleton: test of time
King Charles releases statement after snub to Kate Middleton: 'test of time'

King Charles has released his first major statement after Buckingham Palace apparently snubbed Kate Middleton on a big day.

The palace shared photos of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the future queen Kate Middleton from the tribute on International Women’s Day.

Hours after the snub to Kate Middleton, the monarch released his big statement.

In his message for Commonwealth Day, King Charles, who is the head of the Commonwealth, said: “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

He added, “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

King Charles became Head of the Commonwealth on September 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Commonwealth.

Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out' as new album remains under works
Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out' as new album remains under works
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa's pals reveal rare truth about their marriage
‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished
‘Disappointing and boring' Meghan Markle rubbished
SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'
SZA recalls Keke Palmer made sure they ‘had time to really connect'
Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes'
Karla Sofía Gascon promises to ‘not to make the same mistakes'
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere
Jenna Ortega turns heads with her formal look at 'Death Of a Unicorn' premiere
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle makes major claim about Prince Harry after his crucial meeting with Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out
Meghan Markle's one-woman show has had her ‘work cut out' for her, expert speaks out