Grimes asks her fans to ‘chill out’ as new album remains under works

Grimes just revealed a particular portion of her fan base has a “toxic vibe.”

The 36-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher talked about hoe her fanbase on Reddit makes her feel pressured as they become “angry.”

In a conversation with Time magazine, she told the outlet, "Just the Reddit. Everyone else is fine. Honestly, the angrier they get, the more my streaming goes up. So, I suppose it's fine, but I would definitely appreciate a less toxic vibe in the fan base.”

"But, you know, it is what it is. That's where I have to rush music out: they always chill out when there's music. I just need to give them some art,” the Shinigami Eyes hitmaker added.

She continued, "I think when people are upset, it usually is actually coming from the right place. I won't go into some of the conspiracy theories, but it's insane what some of the things that people think. And I cannot correct them constantly because they become a giant press cycle whenever you correct them, and then the press are like, 'Grimes responds to allegations' of whatever they think I wish to do.”

"So, I just gotta put out art. I can't begrudge people wanting the world to be better,” she further explained.

Grimes also told the outlet, "I do think social media really incentivises people worrying that other people are evil. And in general, I think everyone across the board is worrying too much that other people are evil, and probably only like 10% of people are evil."

Additionally, speaking of her album, the Oblivion artist told Time magazine:

"Most of the album is sort of about me being a bit of a Diogenes about the ills of modernity while still celebrating them. I don't know. I don't want to say too much about it. I want to promise nothing, but in my ideal world, things are coming out within a month or two."