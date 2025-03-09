Ben Affleck claims Tom Cruise has nothing on him when it comes to THIS stunt

Ben Affleck has mastered something he thinks Tom Cruise hasn't

Ben Affleck has outdone stunt legend Tom Cruise, or so he says.

Affleck has reprised the role of intelligent and autistic character Christian Wolff for The Accountant 2.

“The challenge for me was the months and months I spent training to line dance,” Ben said at the SXSW premiere of the film, adding, “That was my stunt. Tom Cruise has nothing on me, just in terms of line dancing.”

The actor then gushed over returning to his character, saying, “It was wonderful.”

The film was penned by Bill Dubuque, who also wrote the original. Gavin O’Connor returned to direct the sequel. The duo talked about creating the character arcs for each of the returning cast members, including the Triple Frontier star, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

The duo wanted to “really wanted to create fully fleshed out characters from all these people … Because these characters are interesting setups … The story, really, is about the humanity of these people and trying to connect them and trying to align them with one another. And it was really a lot of fun.”

Ben’s co-star Berthal, who plays his onscreen brother, agreed, adding, “I think there’s a really strong foundation in the first film. You get to see them as kids [but] they don’t really get too much time together. Now, it’s just such a such a joy to do it, to do it with Ben.”

He also praised Ben Affleck as “a hero of mine … equal parts beautiful person as he is a beautiful artist. And it was just really cool … Making movies for me is usually knocking my head into a wall and kind of hating myself . This was very easy.”