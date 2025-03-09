 
US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House overnight

President Trump was not in residence at the time, as he is spending weekend at his Florida residence

By
Reuters
|

March 09, 2025

Members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division (USSS UD) stand guard outside the White House in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2024. — Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital, it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was not in the residence at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence.

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be traveling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, it said in a statement.

The man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and shots were fired shortly after midnight local time.

He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known.

