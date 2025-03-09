US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House overnight

Members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division (USSS UD) stand guard outside the White House in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2024. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House early on Sunday after a confrontation, and the man is now in an area hospital, it said in a statement.

President Donald Trump was not in the residence at the time, as he is spending the weekend at his Florida residence.

Secret Service officials received a tip on Saturday from local authorities that a suicidal person may be traveling to Washington from Indiana and the person's car was found a block from the White House, it said in a statement.

The man brandished a firearm as officers approached him and shots were fired shortly after midnight local time.

He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not known.