Meghan Markle reveals key thing about Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is leading a show — With Love, Meghan — on Netflix, where she gives insight into many things, including her culinary skills.



But she is not the only one in her family who cooks well. In episode five of the series, her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen shared, “He is a great cook.”

She agreed, “He is. He made great scrambled eggs the other morning," adding, “He makes a great breakfast."

The Duke of Sussex also appeared at the series finale, where his wife hosted a party for her close friends.

“I love a brunch party. There’s just something really charming about it, and I think it’s a great way to connect,” the mum-of-two added.

“Of course, my husband will be here, my mom will be here, my best friend since college — just my community, having a brunch in the sunshine with the people that I love, celebrating this next chapter of my life,” she noted.

While on the meal, Meghan said, “My mom’s coming today, my lovely husband’s popping by, great friends that are such a huge part of my life. So it should be fun and definitely no pressure, just a good time.”

“We’re not in the pursuit of perfection; we’re in the pursuit of joy,” she noted.

“Well done,” Harry shared on the brunch his wife arranged. “You did a really great job. I love it.”

“I just want to raise a glass to you guys. This feels like a new chapter that I’m so excited that I get to share when I’ve been able to learn from all of you. So just thank you for all the love and support," Meghan concluded while raising the toast.

"Thank you for loving me so much and celebrating with me. Cheers, guys.”