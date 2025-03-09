Meghan Markle’s new brand thriving on her royal status?

Meghan Markle has ditched her surname for her Royal title “Sussex” with a expert claiming that the royal title is crucial for maintaining her public image and brand.

Royal expert Pauline MacLaran said she believes Meghan’s connection to royalty continues to attract audiences as many of her fans still view her as part of a modern “Cinderella story.”

Speaking with The Express, Pauline noted that Meghan’s title, "Duchess of Sussex," adds credibility to her lifestyle brand and public persona.

"Meghan has continued to use her royal title since returning to the US and this is what draws an audience to her so it’s pretty essential in my view for her brand,” she said.

Pauline added, "Fans love the transformative story that underpins her marriage to Harry, the Cinderella story of getting her Prince.

“So I think it’s pretty important that she uses her royal title and, of course, she is allowed to do this as she is married to the Duke who is not going to stop using his title anytime soon!

"To maintain her brand, I think it’s fairly essential that she continues to call herself the Duchess of Sussex. By using this association, her credentials to be promoting an aspirational lifestyle are validated, as is her good taste and so forth."