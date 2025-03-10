Jon Bernthal gets honest about working with Ben Affleck

Jon Bernthal has teamed up again with Ben Affleck for The Accountant 2, and he is over the moon on this.

“Ben is a hero of mine and I admire him so much,” The Punisher star gushed at the film premiere at SXSW.

“He is equal parts a beautiful person as he is a beautiful artist. Making movies for me is usually knocking my head into a wall and kind of hating myself, so this was very easy,” the actor gushed.

In response, the Batman actor also raved about working with the Marvel star, saying, “The central appeal to me was always to expand on my work with Jon.”

Elsewhere in his interaction with the media, Ben reflected on the stunts he does in the film.

“The challenge for me was the months and months I spent training to line dance,” he continued.

“That was my stunt. Tom Cruise has nothing on me, just in terms of line dancing,” Ben added.

The Accountant 2 will be out April 25.