King Charles urged to take action as he releases major statement

King Charles has bee urged to take an action and arrange a state visit to Canada following the controversial remarks from Donald Trump about turning Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

Several Canadians rushed to the comment sections of the monarch’s latest Instagram post, asking him to address the issue directly.

To mark the Commonwealth Day, King Charles released a powerful statement on the strength of the “Commonwealth's remarkable collection of nations.”

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth's remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship,” he penned.

“The Commonwealth's ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

In the comments section, one Canadian wrote, “Great message. Now in words and action, stand by Canada.”

“Ive been a long supporter of the royal family forever. I would be nice to have the King of Canada mention us by name during these times of aggression,” another wrote.

“It would be super duper if you stood up for us here in Canada, as we are still part of this so called Common wealth,” a third comment read.

Another wrote, “This Englishman respectfully suggests a state visit to Canada. Fly the flag. Let’s show some solidarity and let the Americans know our Canadian brothers and sisters are NOT for sale.”