Hailey Bieber responds to claim of liking shady video of Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber denied the claims that she liked a dubious social media post mocking Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco.

A TikTok user named Courtney Presto posted a video on her account, showing her viewers that Justin Bieber's wife has hit the like button on a video in which she was talking about Gomez and her fiance's recent photoshoot with Interview magazine. She posted the clip on February 14.

However, Hailey's spokesperson reached out to Us Weekly, and dismissed the claims on Sunday.

"This never happened," her representative told the outlet.

"This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative," Hailey's spokesperson further added.

It is pertinent to mention that Gomez and Hailey's husband were previously in an on-and-off relationship from 2009 to 2018.

Shortly after the former couple's breakup, the Rhode founder and Bieber tied the knot.

Moreover, in the short reaction-video by TikTok creator Presto, she was poking fun of the picture of Gomez's feet resting on Blanco's cheeks.

"This is the WORST," the user captioned the post, and '

"Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at these photos so you do too," she said referring to the photoshoot, adding, "I genuinely can't decide which is the worst."