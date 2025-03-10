Royal family member dies at 22

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg passed away on March 1, 2025, at the age of 22, his family said in a statement.

He was the youngest son of Prince Robert of Luxembourg and Princess Julie of Nassau.

His death was due to POLG mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition he had battled since being diagnosed at age 14.

The news was announced by his family, with his father sharing a heartfelt tribute on the POLG Foundation website, an organization Frederik founded to support research into the disease.

In a deeply moving statement, his parents said:⁣

“It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, Frederik.”⁣

“Last Friday, February 28th, on “Rare Disease Day,” our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time. Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn – his brother, Alexander; his sister, Charlotte; me; his three cousins, Charly, Louis, and Donall; his brother-in-law, Mansour; and finally, his Aunt Charlotte and Uncle Mark. He had already spoken all that was in his heart to his extraordinary mother, who had not left his side in 15 years. After gifting each of us with our farewells – some kind, some wise, some instructive – in true Frederik fashion, he left us collectively with a final long-standing family joke. Even in his last moments, his humour, and his boundless compassion, compelled him to leave us with one last laugh….to cheer us all up.”⁣

“Frederik’s last question to me, prior to his other remarks was: “Papa, are you proud of me?” He had barely been able to speak for several days, so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound. The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times…. but at this time, he needed reassurance that he had contributed all that he possibly could in his short and beautiful existence and that he could now finally move on.”⁣