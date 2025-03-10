 
Kylie Jenner 'dominates reluctant' Timothée Chalamet

Body language expert reflects on latest PDA of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

March 10, 2025

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie have been a power couple in Hollywood, but a recent outing raised serious questions.

The matter started in a Sunday tennis match at India Wells in California. During the game, the fashion mogul tried to show her boyfriend a display of affection, which turned out awkward.

Remarking on the matter, body language expert Judi James said Hollywood’s "hottest" couple was "totally out of sync" at the outing.

"Timothee obligingly rips off his shades to pose for the camera, but Kylie takes over the choreography in a dominant and demanding way, grabbing his head to try to convert his polite pose into a couples' picture," the expert added.

She continued, "Kylie uses cupped hands to try to pull his head round for a kiss while Timothee looks totally reluctant."

"She pulls his head closer to hers, but he still has his eyes fixed politely on the camera, causing some kind of a “kiss tussle” as she seems to make him respond to her guppy lip kiss despite his obvious reluctance."

"Even when he does comply, he keeps his eyes open to suggest a lack of passion or romance. The ritual looks very much like a mom trying to get a kiss from her kid when dropping him off at school," Judi concluded.

