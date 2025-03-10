Luke Combs opens up about battle against rare disorder

 
March 10, 2025

Luke Combs has opened up about his brave battle with a rare form of OCD, Obsessive-compulsive disorder.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the 35-year-old singer revealed that he has struggled with mental disorder since the age of 12.

“I feel for people that struggle with, especially what I, the particular, anyone with OCD really, but the variant that I have is particularly wicked. There’s no outward manifestation of it,” he explained.

“When it hits, man, it can be all-consuming in the sense of it can take, I mean, it could be, and this is, it’s not in no exaggeration, but if you have a really bad… flare-up of it, it, you could think about it 45 seconds of every minute for weeks. It’s debilitating,” continued Luke.

The Forever After All hitmaker added that he feels “lucky” to be an “expert” in Pure O, and now he knows “how to get out of it.”

“The way to get out of it is, like, it doesn’t matter what the thoughts even are. You giving any credence to what the thoughts are is, like, irrelevant and only fuels you having more of them,” shared Luke.

“It’s learning to just go, ‘It doesn’t even matter what the thoughts are.’ Like, I just have to accept that they’re happening and then just go, ‘Whatever, dude. It’s happening. It’s whatever.’ It’s weird, sucks, hate it, drives me crazy, but … the less that you worry about why you’re having the thoughts, eventually they go away,” he added.

