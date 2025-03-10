Khloe Kardashian feels pal went ‘behind her back’ with spicy secret

Khloe Kardashian just had a one-to-one talk with her close friend, Malika Haqq.

Addressing the fact that she once shared a bed with the reality star’s brother, Rob Kardashian, the two had a fun girl chat during the Khloe In Wonderland podcast.

Rob, who remains away from the spotlight, unlike his famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters, slept with Khloe’s pal many years ago but the two are just friends now.

Jokingly accusing Malika of going “behind her back” The Kardashians star lightheartedly demanded to know how the two ended up together.

“It started off as a joke,” Malika insisted, adding, “It started off as a joke to see if it would like, ruffle your feathers.”

However, Khloe was not buying it, as the two giggled, the 40-year-old claimed, “You went behind my back and were f***ing my brother!”

But Malika insisted that anything she did “wasn’t behind your back” teasingly asking, “Was I supposed to say, ‘Hey Khloe?’, just, an announcement?”

Surprisingly, Khloe said that she would’ve in fact liked that as the duo started bantering about whether this topic was only discussed because Khloe “stumbled upon” it or had Malika actually owned up to it.

The Good American owner smirked and stated, “I should have known that you were having intercourse with my family member!”

Malika laughed and asked, “Do I owe you an apology?” to which Khloe replied, “You don’t owe me an apology, but what I am saying is that if I were to sit on your brother’s d**k I would be calling you right afterwards!”