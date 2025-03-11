Lady Gaga names qualities she 'cared about most' meeting Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has spilled the beans on the green flag she noticed on her first date with fiancé Michael Polansky.

The award-winning singer, 38, told The Interview that the particular green flag quality instantly drew her to the businessman, 46.

"From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life," the singer said on the podcast.

"Yes, he was impressive, but the thing I cared about the most was he wanted to know about my family.

At another point in the interview, Gaga gushed about the way the couple spends their time together.

"I guess what I’m trying to say is, I knew Michael was genuine because he wanted to be my friend," she added. "He didn’t want to do any of the things that the other people wanted to do. He wanted to take walks with me. He took me rock climbing."

"It was really hard not having it," said Gaga. "It’s not a good feeling to have so much trouble making friends. Being actually friends with somebody is a very specific thing. You can sit in a room together and not talk. You can take long walks and talk about your family. You can obsess over a new recipe and make it."

Gaga continued, "I don’t think it should be transactional, but I was around a lot of that all the time. So it’s a big blessing that I met someone that was not like that. It’s a new world for me."

The couple was first spotted publicly during a 2020 New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas where they were photographed packing on PDA.

The couple then sparked engagement rumours in April 2024 before confirming it some months later at the Paris Olympics.