Sam Asghari makes shocking comparison of 'high body count' to 'used car'

Sam Asghari is going unfiltered on what's a dealbreaker to him.

The actor and model, 31, made an appearance on a recent episode of Sirius XM's The Nikki and Brie Show.

At one point, the host Brie Garcia asked The Traitors star if he would banish someone for saying he got his career because of someone he dated, to which he initially agreed before changing up his response.

"It's a hand to hand," he said. "I mean, that's what happened to me when I started acting. I've been an actor ever since high school. We met on a acting set with my last partner [Spears] who I was married to, but I couldn't help that she was the biggest superstar in the world and that kind of gave me a kick start."

However, Asghari noted that being deceptive about "body count" is one factor that would make him banish them.

"It’s like a used car. You come over here, you can’t reverse the mileage on that car. That’s illegal. That’s against the law," he said on the show--leaving his Traitors costar Chrishell Stause visibly shocked by his remarks.

Asghari was then asked if there's a specific number of sexual partners that is unacceptable to him.

"Absolutely. I think more than like... no. Depends."

As Brie and her cohost Nikki Garcia pressed him for clarification, he replied, "Obviously, the lower the better."

Sam Asghari is currently dating Brooke Irvine after his divorce from Britney Spears.