Brittany Cartwright takes control of podcast after Jax Taylor's drug confession

Brittany Cartwright is all set to start a new chapter in life.

Following her ex Jaz Taylor's confession about his addiction struggles, the 36-year-old reality Tv star shared that her podcast, When Reality Hits, has been rebranded.

"So I'm parked out of gas station right now, but I am just so excited because I just finished my shoot to do the whole rebrand for When Reality Hits," she said in the clip she posted on her Instagram.

"I'm fully taking it over. I cannot wait for you guys to see this photo shoot," Cartwright continued.

The Valley star gave more insights, saying, "This is going to be so much fun, I cannot wait. Like When Reality Hits is going to another level, and I am so ready for this."

"It’s official! I can finally announce that moving forward I’ll be taking over “When Reality Hits!” Full rebrand coming your way very soooon. I’m just so thankful for all of the love and support," she captioned the post.

This came after Taylor confessed that he's been dealing with "substance issues — primarily with cocaine" for the past two decades, on Bravo's Hot Mic podcast.