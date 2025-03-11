Millie Bobby Brown opens up about starting a family with Jake Bongiovi

 
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in May 2024

Millie Bobby Brown has been married to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, for nearly a year.

While appearing on Smartless podcast, the Stranger Things alum candidly discussed her wish to start a family.

"My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19,” she began by saying. “And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake."

Referring to her career, Brown continued, “I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."

Reflecting upon the couple’s different opinion on starting a family, the Hollywood actress told the host, "It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing."

Sharing her opinion, she added, “I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

Before concluding, the 21-year-old actress said, “But, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting." 

For those unversed, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in a private ceremony on May 20, 2024, after one year of relationship.

