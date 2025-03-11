Parker Posey shockingly reveals why 'The White Lotus' costars were hospitalized

Parker Posey, who portrayed the role of Victoria Ratliff in The White Lotus series, has now opened up about why her castmates were admitted to the hospital.

During an interview with The Times, the Hollywood actress also candidly talked about services of Thailand’s hospitals.

“There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating,” she told the outlet.

Showcasing the various services offered in hospitals, the Scream 3 actress continued, “[People] were always going to the hospital and coming back like they’d had the time of their lives.”

“Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there … you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn’t a thing.”

Moreover, Posey recalled the challenges they faced on set, she said, “Filming was such a tidal wave of authentic experience -- very exotic and magical and alive, and it really was an endurance test.”

Before concluding, the 56-year-old actress confessed, “The heat was pretty intense. In my first scene I wore a long-sleeved dress and they needed a hairdryer between takes because the sweat shows through.”

The ongoing series, The White Lotus, season 3’s episode 6, Denials, hits HBO on March 23, 2025.