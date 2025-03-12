Trump vows to classify violence against Tesla dealers as domestic terrorism

US President Donald Trump talks to the media next to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 11, 2025. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would classify violence against Tesla dealerships as domestic terrorism, Reuters reported.



The statement came as he stood alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the White House, expressing solidarity amid "Tesla Takedown" protests and a slump in the company's stock.

During the event, Musk revealed plans to double Tesla’s US vehicle production over the next two years.

Earlier in the day, Trump declared his intention to purchase a new Tesla to demonstrate support for Musk.

Musk has been leading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been responsible for sweeping federal workforce cuts — sparking protests against Tesla.

Recently, about 350 demonstrators gathered outside a Tesla dealership in Portland, Oregon, while nine people were arrested during a protest at a New York City Tesla store earlier in March.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Musk’s efforts, saying he was "putting it on the line" to support the country and doing a "fantastic" job.

"I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American," Trump stated.