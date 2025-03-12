PSG edge Liverpool in thrilling shoot-out to secure quarter-final spot

Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates after the Champions League match against Liverpool on March 11, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Paris Saint-Germain edged past Liverpool in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after Ousmane Dembele’s early goal at Anfield cancelled out their first-leg deficit.

Trailing 1-0 from last week’s first leg in Paris, PSG levelled the tie on aggregate thanks to Ousmane Dembele’s early strike at Anfield.

There were plenty of chances but no further goals at the end of 90 minutes or extra time, taking the tie to a shoot-out.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma then performed heroics by saving penalties from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, while all four of the away side’s kicks were converted by Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Dembele and Desire Doue.

The French champions, who have never won the competition, now advance to a quarter-final tie next month against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge.

Villa host the Belgian side on Wednesday and lead 3-1 from the first leg.