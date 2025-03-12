Iran's Pezeshkian rejects US talks under threats

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian looks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran. February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Comments follow Trump urging Tehran to strike new deal on its nuclear programme.

Pezeshkian has advocated reviving 2015 nuclear accord agreed with world powers.

Iran sought global engagement but would not accept humiliation, reiterates Pezeshkian.



TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday told his US counterpart Donald Trump to "do whatever damn thing" he wants, rejecting negotiations if conducted under orders or threats.

"It's not acceptable for them to say, 'we're ordering you not to do this, and not to do that, or we'll do this,'" Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Iranian producers and entrepreneurs.

"I'm not coming to negotiate with you at all. Go and do whatever damn thing you want."

The comments followed Trump saying on Friday that he had written to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging Tehran to strike a new deal on its nuclear programme or face potential military action.

Pezeshkian, a reformist elected in July, has advocated reviving a 2015 nuclear accord agreed with world powers, which collapsed after Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018.

However, Khamenei, who holds ultimate authority in Iran, said in February that Iran should not negotiate with the US, calling it "unwise" while citing Washington's withdrawal from the original agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told AFP last week that Tehran "will not enter any direct negotiations with the US so long as they continue their maximum pressure policy and their threats."

Pezeshkian reiterated on Tuesday that Iran sought global engagement but would not accept humiliation.

"We need to have a relationship with the world... but we're not supposed to bow in humiliation to anyone."