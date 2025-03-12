Prince Harry faces painful reminder as Archie, Lilibet remain distant from Royals

Prince Harry’s ongoing rift with Prince William and the Royal family has meant that his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have had little to no connection with the Royal family, particularly their royal cousins.

According to sources, Archie and Lilibet do not have a real bond with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis.

While William and Kate Middleton’s children are very close to their second cousins, Mike and Zara Tindall kids, Harry’s children remain distant, reported New Idea Magazine.

“This is a painful reminder for Harry that his kids don’t share a similar closeness with their cousins. They don’t even know them,” they said.

The royal insider further shared that Meghan Markle, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, is trying to fill this gap by introducing close friends as aunts and uncles.

“Meghan is clearly close to Daniel and Serena – and there may well be other friends she has introduced to the children as aunts and uncles,” the insider added.

“Archie and Lili are too young to ask questions now.

“But it can only be a matter of time before they wonder why they don’t see Uncle Will or Aunt Catherine – or any other royal relatives.”