Duchess Sophie's secret trip to US details revealed with stunning photos

Duchess Sophie is currently on a secret trip to US as she traveled to NYC to support one of her newest patronages, Plan International UK, a children's charity that fights for girls' rights around the world.

The charity shared photos of Sophie on its social media handles with a heartfelt statement.

It shared photos of Sophie, saying: “We’re proud to have our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh meet with young women advocates from around the world in New York, reinforcing her commitment to championing girls' rights.”

This week’s event highlights the harsh realities facing girls in their communities, including conflict, climate change, and child marriage.

It further said, “Let's continue to push for gender equality and ensure these powerful stories are not just heard, but acted upon!”

The New York event brought together youth advocates from across the globe to share their powerful experiences of living through conflict and crises.

As part of the event, Sophie took part in a panel discussion and heard firsthand accounts from the young people, who described the harsh realities facing girls in their communities, including displacement due to conflict, child marriage and climate-induced economic hardship.

The meeting took place on the first day of the Commission on the Status of Women, an annual United Nations conference dedicated to advancing gender equality.