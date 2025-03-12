Meghan Markle disappoints Kate Middleton with Lilibet's latest video

Meghan Markle has reportedly left her sister-in-law Kate Middleton disappointed after the duchess released a video of daughter Lilibet.

Meghan released the video of Princess Lilibet with her close friend Serena Williams to promote the release of With Love, Meghan.

She shared a glimpse of Lilibet enjoying a play date with Serena with caption, “When the aunties comes to celebrate … and to play! Love you @serenawilliams.”

The video has left Kate Middleton upset as the insider told the Woman’s Day Meghan giving the world such a rare sneak peek into her kids’ lives will bring up painful feelings for the Princess of Wales who hates being estranged from her niece and nephew.

The outlet, citing sources reported, “It’s true this will have been tough on Kate. She hardly got to spend any time with Lilibet when Meghan and Harry brought her to meet the Queen and by that time, things were getting frosty between William and Harry. So Lili’s always been an intriguing mystery for Kate.

“Meghan’s video is another reminder for Kate that she’ll never play a part in Lili’s life. It’s an extraordinary situation – some suspect she is banned from seeing her own niece and darling nephew, who she seriously bonded with when he was a baby. Now he won’t even remember her.”