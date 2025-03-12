Millie Bobby Brown opens up on heartbreaking impact of scrutiny on looks

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the media and fan scrutiny around her looks.

The actress became a household name with her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. Fans of the show have seen Millie grow into a young woman. But the 21-year-old is often criticized for her glamorous looks by social media trolls who claim she looks much older than she is.

The Enola Holmes star faced a wave of such backlash recently when she glammed up for the premiere of The Electric State.

Now, she’s sharing how the backlash over her appearance has affected her. During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said: “I guess…I think that the press, they love to go in on me sometimes with certain things. I know that obviously people say that I look a lot older. That’s like a thing that I get a lot, like ‘oh my god she looks like 40.’”

She continued: “And I’m like ‘well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I’d understand I am 21 now. It’s been ten years, she grows.’ My face like grew, I don’t… what do you want me to do about that?

The Damsel star “That, and my accent thing. I think people like to pick on certain things that I say and do. And I think, obviously I don’t want that for any person growing up in the industry but it really actually doesn’t bother me. I wish I could be like, ‘you know what it does get to me.’”

"Like, it used to get to me, it did, and I remember trying to change myself to please the masses and actually now I’m in a place where like yeah, like my accent does change. My face does grow. I do wear a lot of makeup like it’s just the kind of person I am. I like that, like it’s fun for me and like, you’re not gonna tell me how to be a girl like, you’re not gonna tell me how to be a woman."

“I always say like, if I had a genie wish, like, I really would wish that no one ever had to go through that kind of scrutiny because it is it changes the kind of person you, like are, like it changes the way you perceive the world and like, you see the bad in everyone, you don’t see the good, you’re like, ‘what are your intentions? What are you gonna say about me?’”

“And I think the press just need to be taught manners again, and I think they need to go back to school and learn how to speak to people, be kind and just understand that we’re, you know, we’re all growing people, we all make mistakes,” said Millie Bobby Brown.