Americans split over Trump's handling of economy, reveals poll

WASHINGTON: A new poll reveals that Americans are divided over Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, with a majority concerned that his unpredictable policies, including aggressive import tariffs, could harm financial stability.

Some 57% of Americans think President Donald Trump is being too erratic in his moves to shake up the US economy, including his aggressive strategy to tax imports that has spooked the stock market, a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Wednesday found.

A third of respondents said Trump's actions were not too erratic and 11% were unsure or did not answer. About one in three Republicans said Trump's actions were too erratic.

To be sure, 79% of Republicans in the two-day poll said they agreed with a statement that Trump's actions on the economy "will pay off in the long run," a sign that some people in Trump's party are not fond of his style of governing but agree with the substance of his policies.

Forty-one per cent of respondents overall – and just 5% of Democrats – said Trump's policies would pay off eventually.

Some 70% of respondents in the poll – including nine in 10 Democrats and six in 10 Republicans – said they expected higher tariffs would make groceries and other regular purchases more expensive.

Some 61% of respondents in the poll said Trump's top priority should be reining in rising prices.

The poll surveyed 1,422 US adults nationwide and had a margin of error for all respondents of 3 percentage points.