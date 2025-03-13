Houston mayor hosts largest annual US iftar with 2,500 attendees

The image shows prominent personalities attending the iftar dinner. — Reporter

HOUSTON, TEXAS: The annual iftar dinner in Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States, was held with great enthusiasm, marking the largest gathering of its kind in the country.

The event took place at the Bayou City Event Centre, organised in collaboration with the Mayor of Houston and Sister Cities Associations, attracting more than 2,500 attendees from diverse backgrounds and professions.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire was the chief guest at the iftar dinner. Other distinguished guests included Congressman Al Green, prominent American businessman Javed Anwar, business tycoon Tanweer Ahmed, diplomats from various countries, senior government officials, and community leaders.

The coordinator of the iftar dinner, Saeed Sheikh, highlighted the significance of the event in promoting interfaith harmony, emphasising how gatherings like these bring people of different faiths and cultures together to share the blessings of iftar.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a video message from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, which was displayed on the big screen.

In his message, the governor extended Ramadan greetings to American Muslims and appreciated the initiative for fostering religious harmony.

The image shows attendees at the iftar dinner. — Reporter

Mayor John Whitmire and Congressman Al Green presented appreciation certificates to Saeed Sheikh and his team for the successful organisation of the iftar dinner.

Speaking to the media, Whitmire praised the event, stating that the iftar dinner was not just the mayor’s event but a collective celebration of all communities, symbolising religious tolerance, harmony, and unity.

Congressman Al Green remarked that he was not fully informed about travel restrictions on Muslim-majority countries but asserted that if any travel ban was imposed based on religion, he would not support it.

Prominent businessman Javed Anwar also addressed the gathering, expressing his pride in being part of the event and commending Sheikh and his team for their efforts in organising the grand iftar dinner.

Sheikh, the event coordinator, emphasised that the successful organisation of the iftar dinner reflected the American Muslim community’s commitment to promoting religious harmony, peace, and tolerance in the US.

The event also featured speeches by the President of the Islamic Society of Greater Houston, Imran Ghazi, and Arab community leader Ahmed Yassin, who both highlighted the importance of interfaith dialogue and unity.

This annual iftar dinner served as a significant occasion not only for Muslims but also for people of other faiths to experience Islamic traditions and the spiritual essence of Ramadan. The Houston iftar dinner stands as a beacon of unity, tolerance, and solidarity in American society.