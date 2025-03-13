Millie Bobby Brown claps back at 'age remarks'

Millie Bobby Brown has broken her silence on heaping judgements over her age.

The actress, 21, recently reacted to criticism over her appearance and accusations that she's trying to sound "more American," Daily Star reported.

The Stranger Things actress had to elaborate in a recent episode of Call Her Daddy podcast that she grew up in America and doesn't do it intentionally but wants to mimic people as she's an actress.

“I guess…I think that the press, they love to go in on me sometimes with certain things. I know that obviously people say that I look a lot older. That’s like a thing that I get a lot, like ‘oh my god she looks like 40.’”

She continued: “And I’m like ‘well yeah, you did meet me when I was 10, so I’d understand I am 21 now. It’s been ten years, she grows.’ My face like grew, I don’t… what do you want me to do about that?

The Damsel star “That, and my accent thing. I think people like to pick on certain things that I say and do. And I think, obviously I don’t want that for any person growing up in the industry but it really actually doesn’t bother me. I wish I could be like, ‘you know what it does get to me.’”

"And actually, now, I'm in a place where, yeah, my accent does change. My face does grow. I do wear a lot of make-up. It's just the kind of person I am, I like that... you're not going to tell me how to be a girl."

Brown last called out bullies in the media earlier this month for "dissecting my face, my body, my choices", and opining that she should be "frozen in time" as a child star.